Ferro: Stricter implementation of health protocols as Cebu City reverts to ECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There will be stricter implementation of the protocols such as stay at home and allowing only authorized personnel to go out now that Cebu City was reverted to an Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) status.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said that the police will be stricter with the rules, especially to persons in the community who are vulnerable or with health conditions such as those under 21 years of age without quarantine passes and senior citizens.

Ferro emphasized that mass gathering is still prohibited while stricter checkpoints will also be conducted in areas around the city to monitor vehicles going in and out.

“If we cannot implement stricter protocols, we will have bigger problems soon. So it’s better to put some effort,” said Ferro.

With this, Ferro is appealing that the public to be patient and cooperative with the imposed policies to help the city in the fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“We need to be really patient on the stricter implementation,” said Ferro. /bmjo