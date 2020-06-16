Guadalupe Police looking into burglary in V. Rama gasoline station

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Guadalupe Police is conducting an investigation on the case of a burglary in a gasoline station along V. Rama Avenue, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, that happened past 3 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Police Captain Janelito Marquez, commander of Guadalupe Police station, said that investigators found out that the perpetrators were able to steal two cellphones from the office.

Based on the initial investigation, two men arrived in the gasoline station and smashed the glass door of the office using a still unknown object.

Marquez said that the office allegedly had at least P4,000 cash inside one of the drawers, which the perpetrators luckily missed.

He said they are still looking for closed circuit television (CCTV) in nearby establishments to help identify the suspects.

Marquez said they are also questioning the security guard on duty during the incident. He said the guard allegedly ran off when he saw the two suspects arrive in the area.

“Amoa pa pud lantawun nga kung possible ba nga inside job kay ngano man pud siya mo dagan wala man daw pusil ang mga laki?” said Marquez.

(We are still looking if the incident was possibly an inside job because why would he [security guard] run when the suspects allegedly did not have any gun?)

It was also suspicious, according to Marquez, that the security guard reported the burglary a few minutes before 4 a.m. when the said incident allegedly happened at around 2 a.m. /bmjo