Do not downplay veracity of COVID-19, says Cebu Medical Society

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Medical Society (CMS) has appealed to public officials and Cebuanos not to “downplay the veracity” of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that has caused Cebu City to take another step back to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

CMS, the mother organization of the local medical community, said Cebu is now experiencing an “alarming surge” of new COVID-19 cases, with over a hundred daily cases reported recently.

Being at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic, the medical professionals also pointed out that they, as a medical community, are now the most vulnerable sector.

“We are experiencing an acceleration phase amidst an exhausted and overwhelmed health system,” the CMS said in a statement on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

“Hospitals are overwhelmed and undermanned, essential medical equipment are scarce, doctors and nurses are getting sick and burnt out,” it added.

Not a good idea

While the Cebu City government mulls to appeal for the city to be downgraded to general community quarantine (GCQ), the medical sector reminds the government that easing the quarantine control would not make the virus disappear and solve the health problem.

“In fact, it makes the general population most vulnerable to infection and propagation of COVID-19,” the Society said.

The CMS also called on the government for real-time accuracy and transparency of data reporting and for the public to strictly heed the established measures against COVID-19, which includes staying home, proper hygiene, wearing of masks and physical distancing

“We can only win this battle with strong leadership, accountability, empathy, self-discipline, self-respect, and love of thy neighbor,” the CMS said.

“We gently recommend to our public officials and fellow Cebuanos not to downplay the veracity of this contagion. We acknowledge the existence of other infectious diseases but in our lifetime, it is only COVID-19 that has wreaked havoc and brought the entire world to its kneed and divested us of a sense of normalcy,” the CMS added.

CMS also recognized the efforts of frontliners who continue to be on the COVID-19 battleground.

The organization has also appealed to lawmakers to formulate legislation to protect and support the health care workers.

“Every time we don our personal protective equipment, we sacrifice our own lives. We need everyone to help us survive this ordeal. We too are humans and we beseech that you will value our lives also,” the CMS said.

“Together, as one community, we have the power to beat this pandemic. All stakeholders for health must be on the same page and move forward together,” it added. /bmjo