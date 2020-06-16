Talisay City Police records 12 arrests on first day of reverting to MECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 12 individuals were arrested by the Talisay City Police on the first day after Talisay City was reverted to modified enhanced community quarantine (MGCQ) status.

Most of the individuals were arrested for failing to present quarantine passes and not wearing face masks.

Despite the arrests, Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare, chief of Talisay City Police, said that the first day reversion to MECQ was peaceful, although there was traffic build up in the designated entrances and exit points of the city along South Road Properties and in the stretch of N. Bacalso in Baranagy Bulcao, Cebu City.

But traffic, according to Pelare, was expected for the first day of the announcement, especially since the shift came from GCQ, where more vehicles were given access to go out.

As of the first day in MECQ, Pelare said they were able to let a total of 7,546 vehicle passes.

“We will strictly enforce the MECQ guidelines and we hope the people will cooperate with us,” said Pelare.

As per the directive of Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), all the police force will be stricter in implementing the rules to keep the public safe. /bmjo

