Consolacion reports three new COVID-19 cases

Cebu City, Philippines—The municipality of Consolacion has recorded three new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Two of the cases are from Barangay Nangka while the third case is from Barangay Tugbongan.

According to an update in the town’s Facebook page on Tuesday evening, the patients from Barangay Nangka are a 39-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man who reside in the same subdivision in the barangay.

The third case, on the other hand, is that of a 30-year-old woman residing in a subdivision in Barangay Tugbongan.

This development brings the total active cases in the town to 41 with 6 recoveries and 1 death. /bmjo