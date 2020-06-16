8 new COVID-19 cases in Talisay City

Cebu City, Philippines—Talisay City recorded eight new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, the first day the city was under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

Data released by the City Public Information Office (PIO) Tuesday night showed the patients are from Barangays Tabunok, Cansojong, San Roque, Nonoc, San Isidro, and Ramona Village.

There are now a total of 126 cases of the coronavirus in the city.

The city has 43 recoveries for a recovery rate of 34.1 percent.

No new deaths were recorded as the total number of deaths remained at 19 for a mortality rate of 15 percent.

This is the first time that the new cases were not reported via Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas’ Facebook page.

Gullas said in his Facebook page that the city’s updates on the COVID-19 cases will now be coursed through the city’s PIO. /bmjo