‘A very nice person with a kind heart’: Incumbent, ex-senators mourn death of Danding Cojuangco

MANILA, Philippines — Incumbent and former senators mourned on Wednesday, the death of San Miguel Corporation chairman and chief executive officer Eduardo “Danding” Cojuangco Jr., who died Tuesday at the age of 85.

Among the politicians who took to social media to express their mourning for the late business tycoon were Senator Win Gatchalian and former Senators JV Ejercito, Bongbong Marcos, and Chiz Escudero, who is now the governor of Sorsogon.

In a tweet, Gatchalian recalled Cojuangco’s dedication to his loved ones and support for nation-building.

“My most sincere condolences to the family of Eduardo Cojuangco Jr. His dedication to his loved ones, his work, and his continued support towards nation-building will never be forgotten,” he said.

Ejercito, meanwhile, described Cojuanco’s death as a “very sad news.”

“Woke up to a very sad news earlier. My Ninong Danding Cojuangco passed away. He is a very nice person with a kind heart. Super nice to me. He will be missed,” he said in a separate tweet.

Escudero also extended his condolences to the Cojuangco family.

“My sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Boss Danding. My prayers go out to ECJ (Cojuanco’s initials) and to all of you during this time of sorrow,” said the Sorsogon governor.

For his part, Bongbong Marcos even changed his profile picture on Twitter to a photo of Cojuangco, whom he called a “rock” in his life.

“Goodbye Tito Danding. You were a rock in my life. Go with God now to a better place,” he said in the caption of the picture.

Cojuangco founded the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) party in 1992 and was a former ambassador of the Philippines to the United States.

He ran for president in 1992 but lost to Fidel Ramos.

A report from dzRH said Cojuangco died of lung cancer.

/MUF