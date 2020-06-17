Bogo City now has 6 COVID cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bogo City reported its sixth case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) this Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

The new patient is a resident of Sitio Combado in Barangay Guadalupe. In an advisory, the city government said contact tracing for the new patient is still ongoing.

Of Bogo City’s six confirmed cases, only three, including the newly confirmed case, remain active. These are patient numbers three, four, and six.

On Tuesday, June 16, the city already discharged from isolation its first two COVID-19 patients who tested positive for the virus earlier this June.

According to the City government’s update, patient no. 5 has died while admitted to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) in Cebu City.

Patient no. 5 is also a renal patient and has lived in Cebu City since January this year because of her dialysis sessions, the advisory said.

The city government has called on its constituents to heed the established precautionary measures against COVID-19 such as the wearing of face masks.

“Likayan usa ang paggawas kun walay importante nga tuyo. Atuang ipahinumdom nga ang adunay authority nga mogawas sa balay mao lamang ang kadtong adunay Home Quarantine Pass ug mga anaa sa mga exempted establishments nagtrabaho kansa gitugtan nga padayon nga mo-operate kay tungod anaa lakip sa essential services.”

(Avoid going out of your homes unless for a very important purpose. And please be reminded that those who are authorized to go out are those who have Home Quarantine Pass and working in exempted establishments that are engaged in the distribution of essentials.)

Read: Bogo celebrates 13th charter day amid COVID-19

During the charter day message which he delivered on Tuesday, Bogo City Carlo Martinez said he will not allow the threats of the coronavirus disease to prevent his city from “marching towards development.”

Martinez said that Bogo City will continue “soar above the challenges of this COVID-19.” / dcb