Boljoon SK Federation initiates video contest for Pride Month celebration

MOALBOAL, CEBU — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the SK Federation of Boljoon town came up with a unique way to commemorate this year’s celebration of the Pride Month while helping the youth at the same time.

This after the youth group organized an advocacy video contest wherein winners will be given food essentials.

Jaya Mae Ordoña, SK Federation President, shared with CDN Digital the reason behind the creation of the advocacy contest.

“As part of our vision of youth empowerment, our SK Federation along with the Boljoon Youth Development Council (BYDC) believes the important role of the LGBT+ community in our society,” she said.

Ordoña added that they chose to commemorate the Pride Month online since the government’s imposed quarantine protocols are still in effect.

“It may be simple but through this competition, we can hear their little voices, and listen to them how they can help our community during this pandemic in their own ways,” she said.

The video contest is open for all LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer or Questioning) members from Boljoon town only.

The first prize will receive 15 kilos rice with goods while the second and third placers will be given 10 kilos of rice and 8 kilos of rice with goods, respectively. Consolacion prizes worth 5 kilos of rice will also be distributed to non-winners.

To those willing to join, Ordoña said they can send their entries to their LGBT sectoral head, Darryl Ceballos.

The deadline of the submission of entries will be on June 26, 2020.

Ordoña also encouraged the members of the LGBTQ+ Boljoanon community to participate with the event.

“ I highly encourage you to join the Video Advocacy Contest to spread awareness and may your voices be heard on how you can creatively help the community amid this difficult time. Raise your rainbow flags Boljoanons,” she said.

Below are the mechanics and criteria of the contest:

Mechanics

A) Dapat bisaya ang pinulongan nga gamiton.

(The medium should be in Cebuano-Visayan language.)

B.) Ipadangat ang imong suporta o adbokasiya sa sulod sa di mu-menus 2-ka minuto ug dili mulapas 3-ka minuto.

(Show your support and advocacy not less than 2 minutes. The maximum duration of every video is 3 minutes.)

C) Dapat adunay tagline o motto nga mamahimong tema sa imong video advocacy nga maga-gikan sa main theme.

(You must put a tagline or motto in your video inline with the theme “LGBTQ Amid Pandemic.” The tagline or motto also serves as your theme in your video.)

D) Ang maong video i-post sa publiko sa fb account ni Sectoral Rep. @Darryl Villegas Ceballos II .

(The official entries shall be posted on the Facebook account of Sectoral Rep. @Darryl Villegas Ceballos II.)

E) Abli kini sa tanang miyembro sa LGBT Community sa atong lungsod.

(The contest is open to all members of the LGBTQ in the town.)

F) Ang organizers mukuhag 3 ka judges para maoy mupili sa mga mananaog.

(The organizers will choose three judges who will decide the winners.)

G) Automatic nga sulod sa top3 ang adunay pinaka-daghan nga reactions sa maong fb post ni Rep. Darryl Villegas.

(The entries that get most reactions from netizens will automatically included in the Top 3.)

Criteria for top 3 winners

Creativity- 20%

Content/ Message- 50%

Presentation (Total Impact)- 30%

