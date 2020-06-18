10 succumb to COVID-19 in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City recorded its highest number of deaths in a single day so far, according to a report released by the city’s health department on late Thursday morning, June 18, 2020.

The city recorded 10 deaths from with one from Barangay San Nicolas Proper, another from Barangay T. Padilla, three each from Barangays Tejero and Ermita, and two deaths in Barangay Quiot.

This is the highest number of reported deaths in a day since the beginning of the quarantine on April 2020. The daily deaths recorded in the city usually run from 1 to 3.

This is also the second day in a row the city has recorded more than five deaths.

The total number of deaths in the city is now at 58 for a mortality rate of 1.4 percent.

Aside from the deaths, the city also recorded 122 new cases of COVID-19 from 34 barangays.

Here is the breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in the city for June 18, 2020:

Apas-3

Bacayan-2

Basak Pardo-2

Basak San Nicolas-16

Barrio Luz-4

Buhisan-1

Bulacao-2

Busay-1

Calamba-1

Camputhaw-1

Capitol-2

Carreta-1

Cogon Pardo-13

Day-as-2

Ermita-2

Guadalupe-7

Hipodromo-3

Inayawan-4

Kalunasan-2

Labangon-7

Lahug-4

Mabolo-3

Mambaling-6

Pahina Central-2

Poblacion Pardo-2

Punta-2

Sambag 1-3

Sambag 2-6

Sawang Calero-1

Sto.Nino-2

T. Padilla-3

Tejero-4

Tinago-3

Tisa-5

The total cases for COVID-19 in the city is now at 4,137 cases, but only 2,078 cases are active.

The city also recorded 13 recoveries from Barangays Bulacao, Tisa, Camputhaw, Sawang Calero, and Sambag I. The total recoveries is now at 2,001 for a recovery rate of 48.4 percent. /bmjo