LSIs should have complete papers to avoid port hassles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Port Authority has reminded locally stranded individuals (LSIs) to ensure completion of their documents before their scheduled departure to their home provinces.

Amid the reverting of Cebu City back to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the CPA said they were enforcing protocols in line with an advisory of the Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7) on the movement of LSIs in areas where the ECQ status is hoisted.

In an advisory this Thursday, June 18, 2020, the CPA said all LSIs leaving Cebu ports would have to present their medical certificate issued by the city or municipal health offices here, travel authority from the Philippine National Police and boat ticket at the main entrance of the port before they would be allowed to enter.

The CPA said LSIs, who would fail to present these documents, might be denied entry into the port.

“Consistent with the recently issued DILG-7 advisory on the movement of locally stranded individuals (LSIs) in areas under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), All LSIs shall be required to present the following [documents] at Gate 1 (port main entrance) otherwise they may be refused entry into the port area,” the CPA said.

The CPA said that it would continue to enforce its “no face mask, no ID, no entry” policy in the port premises./dbs