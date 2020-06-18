Talisay City checkpoints net 15 MECQ violators

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay City police continue to apprehend quarantine violators on the third day of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

The city’s police have been mandated to intensify the implementation of public health measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

With this, the police have been intensifying checkpoints in different areas to ensure that the public and the residents have been following the basic physical distancing, wearing masks, and the use of the quarantine passes.

According to a statement on June 18, 2020, the Talisay police apprehended seven individuals who were not able to produce quarantine passes or certificates of employments to justify going outside their homes.

On the evening of June 17, 2020, at least four individuals were apprehended for breaking the curfew.

Four drivers were also apprehended for failing to produce driver’s license or registration while driving in the city’s streets.

“Mapasalamaton ang kapulisan sa siyudad sa Talisay sa kooperasyon sa mga katawhan ug panawagan niini nga padayun lamang sa pagtuman sa mga lagda ning siyudad aron magpabiling luwas ug layo sa COVID-19,” said the Talisay City police.

(We are thankful that in Talisay City that the people are cooperative and we urge them to continue following the health guidelines to remain safe from COVID-19.)/dbs