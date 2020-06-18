Talisay City has 12 new cases, 5 deaths on June 18

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded 12 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and 5 deaths on the third day of its modified enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) on June 18, 2020.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said that the cases were from Barangays Lawaan 1, Lawaan 2, Maghaway, Linao, San Isidro, San Roque, Poblacion, and Cansojong.

Two cases were recorded in Barangay Lawaan I. One of them is a 47-year-old man who was swabbed as a requirement to work.

The other case was a 54-year-old man who died at the Talisay District Hospital (TDH) last June 15, 2020. He was swabbed on the same day as a protocol.

The lone case in Barangay Lawaan II was a 62-year-old woman who was brought to the TDH for difficulty in breathing on June 15, 2020. She was transferred to a private hospital, where she eventually died.

The lone case from Barangay Maghaway is a 42-year-old man who was swabbed at a private hospital in Mandaue City on June 16. He is currently in isolation.

Another senior citizen also contracted the virus, this time from Barangay Linao. The 64-year-old man died on June 17, 2020, but he was swabbed at the TDH prior to his death.

A 31-year-old health worker from Barangay Isidro proved positive to the virus after being asymptomatic and swabbed on June 14, 2020. He is currently in isolation as well.

Two cases were recorded in Barangay San Roque, all of whom are women.

The first case is a 38-year-old mother who recently gave birth at the TDH. She is asymptomatic and will be quarantined.

She is the eighth mother who gave birth and contracted the disease in the city.

The other case is a 63-year-old woman, who developed symptoms of the virus with comorbidities. She was swabbed in a private hospital and was now under quarantine.

The lone case in Barangay Poblacion, Talisay City is another health worker. The 33-year-old woman was swabbed on June 16 after developing symptoms and she had been in isolation since.

A 49-year-old woman from Barangay Cansojong proved positive to COVID-19 after being swabbed on June 16, 2020, for developing symptoms. She will be quarantined in a facility.

Another female health worker proved positive to the virus as well, and she is from Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City. She works in Cebu City, has been isolated, and is currently asymptomatic.

The last case for Talisay City today was a 56-year-old woman from Barangay Tabunok, who died at the TDH on June 15, 2020. She was a dialysis patient.

Talisay City now has a total of 143 cases, but only 67 are active.

With the addition of two recoveries on June 18, the city now has a total of 52 recoveries for a recovery rate of 36.4 percent.

The total deaths is currently at 24 for a morbidity rate of 16.8 percent, but all deaths are 50 years old and above with comorbidities./dbs