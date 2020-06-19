Ferro extends length of stay of settlers on PC Hills

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, has given settlers, who occupied lots owned by the government in PC Hills, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, some extension time before they can vacate the area.

This as the PRO-7 has yet to find the possible relocation area that the settlers can move into.

According to Ferro, since the country is facing a health crisis that has also affected the city, the PRO-7 will be extending the stay of the settlers until there is already an available relocation area.

“In the spirit of being a Christian and Sugbuanons man ni, I’m lengthening the time before they vacate those area… We’ll give them some humanitarian consideration,” said Ferro.

The settlers, according to Ferro, already received the letter to vacate since May 18, 2020, and they were given 30 days to vacate the area which was still not heeded.

“Your continued unauthorized stay in the premises and the existence of the structure that were erected in the PNP property delimit its right to fully use the property in accordance with the law and also prejudiced the accomplishment of its mission in providing quartering facilities for the welfare of its qualified active personnel,” reads the portion of the letter from the PRO-7 legal counsel.

Ferro said that the settlers were illegally staying in the government-owned property which would be used to also cater to functioning personnel of PRO-7./dbs