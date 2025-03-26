Cebu Classic reveals 3-game April schedule in MPBL

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite enduring a rough start, the players of Cebu Classic held their heads high as they gear up for a three-game stretch in their debut season in the 2025 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) next month.

The team recently unveiled their three-game schedule for April, all of which will be on the road.

The Classics, currently reeling from three consecutive defeats, will kick off their April campaign against the Muntinlupa Cagers at the Batangas City Coliseum.

READ: MPBL: Cebu absorbs heartbreaking 61-63 loss to San Juan

This follows a heartbreaking 61-63 loss to the San Juan Knights in Nueva Ecija last Monday.

Before that, Cebu Classic suffered back-to-back losses, leaving them with a 1-3 (win-loss) record, enduring birth pains as one of the league’s newest teams.

READ: Cebu Classic eyes to snap losing streak vs. San Juan Knights

Meanwhile, Muntinlupa’s clash with Cebu will be their second outing of the season. The Cagers will open their campaign against the Bulacan Kuyas on April 1 at the Ynares Center.

Cebu’s second match of the month pits them against the Quezon City Galeries Taipan in Rizal. Quezon City currently boasts a 2-1 record and is expected to provide a tough challenge for the struggling Classics.

READ: MPBL: Cebu Classic absorbs second straight defeat

To cap off their April schedule, Cebu will face a daunting test against the formidable Abra Weavers on April 25 in Pangasinan. The Weavers, with an impressive 3-1 slate, are currently ranked No. 3 in the team standings.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP