Health worker, two men- and woman-in-uniform are Talisay’s COVID cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A health worker, two men-in uniform and a woman-in-uniform are the four new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Talisay City today, June 19, 2020.

Aside from the new cases, Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas’s Facebook post also said that there was one recovery from COVID-19 today.

Gullas said that the cases were from Barangays Tabunok, Mojon and Dumlog.

The COVID-19 patient in Barangay Tabunok is a 33-year-old female health worker, who is currently under quarantine.

The COVID case in Barangay Mohon is a retired 56-year-old man-in-uniform, who sought admission in a hospital for having difficulty breathing on June 11, 2020. He is currently admitted at the hospital.

The two other cases are in Barangay Dumlog. One is a 34-year-old man-in-uniform, who is currently recovering and will be transferred to a quarantine facility.

The fourth case is a 37-year-old woman-in-uniform, who is working in Cebu City. She is currently recovering in a quarantine facility.

The city now has a total of 147 cases, but only 70 are active.

With an additional recovery on June 19, 2020, the city now has a total of 53 recoveries for a recovery rate of 36.1 percent.

The death cases remain at 24 for a mortality rate of 16.3 percent./dbs