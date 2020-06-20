8 COVID cases added to Lapu-Lapu City’s list on June 19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan has reiterated his warning against those who refuse to wear facemasks after the city logged eight new cases of the coronavirus disease on Friday, June 19, 2020.

In a late-night advisory which he posted on his Facebook page, Chan said that most of the city’s new cases are symptomatic.

The new cases are from Camella Homes, Pajac; New Paradise Pajo; Parola, Ibo; GH del Pilar Street, Gun-ob; Genesis Subdivision, Subamasulog, Basak; Zone Kasag, Calawisan; Looc; and Bankal.

“Usbon ko, atong ipadakop ang mga indibidwal nga mogawas sa ilang panimalay nga dili magsul-ob og facemask ug walay quarantine pass,” he said.

(I would like to reiterate that I will have individuals who continue to leave their homes without wearing facemasks and bringing quarantine passes arrested.)

As of Friday, Lapu-Lapu City logged around 200 cases of the infection.

Chan said that the rise in the city’s COVID-19 cases is now becoming alarming.

Read: Lapu-Lapu City’s COVID-19 cases now ‘alarming’ – Chan

“Dili tiaw ang sitwasyon nga anaa kita karon tungod sa nagkasaka nga kaso sa COVID-19. Dili kita maka-afford nga mosaka pa kini. Akong gihangyo ang inyung hiniusang kooperasyon kay dili kini mahuman niining atong kalbaryo kung dili kita magmatngon. Palihug lang, atong sundon ang mga lagda sa atong gobyerno,” he said.

(The increase in our COVID-19 cases is not a joke. We cannot afford a continued increase in the number of cases here. I am appealing for your cooperation so we can already put an end to this problem. Please comply with government regulations.)