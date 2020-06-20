Gullas: Talisay City will remain under MECQ in absence of signed copy of IATF resolution

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Regional Inter-Agency Task Force (RIATF) may have approved the downgrading Talisay City’s status from modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to general community quarantine, but nothing changes unless he gets hold of a copy of the approved resolution, said Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas.

“I thank Gov Gwen for all her help. But remember nothing is final up until the IATF resolution is signed and given to the city. Up until then, we [will] remain in a MECQ [status],” he said in a Facebook post late night on Friday.

Gullas said he appealed for a change in the city’s status to GCQ to especially correct misconceptions on their COVID-19 fight and their lack in case recoveries.

“We appealed that we reverted back to GCQ because of the simple fact that we don’t want to have the distinction of being the only city in the whole country in a MECQ. Bati kaau toh ug dungog gd. MECQ ta human ang uban GCQ (This is not good for our city’s reputation. We are the only local government unit [in the country that remains] under MECQ while the others are already under GCQ),” he said.

A GCQ status will also allow the reopening of businesses and the resumption of operation of buses and tricycles, Gullas said on FB.

However, we warned his constituents that a change in the city’s classification is not a reason for them to be out of the streets unless necessary.

“There is no denying the fact that cases keep rising sa city, so even in a GCQ we will be VERY STRICT when it comes to the limitation of movement especially for non-workers and non-essential movement,” he said.

Checkpoints will still be conducted to ensure that Talisaynons will remain in their homes.

“Please ayaw mu kasuko ani. (Please don’t be mad.) Please understand that stricter measures in the city and the barangays mean we are also doing our part in helping our doctors, nurses, health workers, and all frontliners in this war against covid. If you can’t do it for yourself, at least do it for them. They are the ones risking their lives every day for you as well,” he said.