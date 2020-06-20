Artist from Surigao displays 3D art online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— There have been a lot of artists in the Philippines who shared their works online.

And this draftsman from Carrascal, Surigao del Sur takes the spotlight this time around with his amazing 3D art drawings.

Rj Rey Agones Burlat, 31, a draftsman, shared some of this work in a Facebook page Kalma, Artist Tayo on June 13 that had been the eye candy of thousands of netizens.

Since high school, Burlat has been into arts and has started sketching, but it was not until he reached college when he decided to focus on doing something more eye-catching and eye-popping —3D art.

“I see some of the drawings of my idol. An Italian 3D artist, Marcello Barenghi, (who) inspired me. I was able to try some 3D drawings if I can do such a detailed drawing like him,” he said Burlat.

With the use of a sketching pad and some colored pens and pencils, Burlat can finish one art piece within four to five hours depending on the details that needed to be put in the artwork.

For about 10 years now, Burlat’s 3D art is not just helping him become a better artist day by day, but it has also helped him financially.

“I do sell my works if someone would be interested and do customized sketches as well,” he added.

For his 3D art, he charges for P3,000 for the minimum size of 10×15 inches.

Since he posted his works at the Kalma, Artist Tayo Facebook page, as of Saturday, June 20, it has already reached 26,000 shares with 20,000 reactions.

Netizen Heart Tequil commented, “Absolutely amazing.”

While, Evan Roy Alvarez said, “ Advice naman po sa ming bagohan.”

Let’s marvel on some of Burlat’s work:

