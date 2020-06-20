Councilor to Cebu City gov’t: Study how to help schools gain faster net

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The schools in Cebu City must be equipped with faster internet if it should implement alternative modes of teaching through online classes.

This was the concern of Councilor Alvin Dizon as the Department of Education (DepEd) was now gearing towards “blended learning,” which would involve the use of the internet for online learning resources.

“The adoption of the mixed method of learning in the face of the public health crisis means a heavy dependence on the internet and the necessity for all students to be equipped with gadgets and other devices for readiness to cope with the new learning approach as well as for every household to have a reliable internet connection to ensure that no one shall be left behind,” said Dizon.

The councilor urged Mayor Edgardo Labella to study what the city can do to help the schools, the teachers, and the students in this new form of online education.

Read more: No face to face classes until COVID-19 vaccine is available — DepEd

He said that the city can start by helping the schools have access to faster internet by installing fiber optics in the schools for a better connection.

“We request Mayor Edgardo Labella, that while online learning becomes imminent amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to carefully consider the feasibility of installing fiber optics in order to provide fast, reliable and affordable internet connection in every household (and) to ensure that no child shall be left behind when it comes to access to quality education,” said the councilor.

The councilor also added the city may also provide gadgets and other devices needed for students to cope with the blended learning approach.

Dizon will be filing an official resolution asking the mayor for this feasibility study on June 24, 2020, on the next regular session of the City Council.

The councilor is hoping that the city government will consider the importance of giving more resources to the schools so no student will be left behind during the new normal./dbs