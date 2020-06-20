Remember these important lessons you learn from your father

What is the most memorable gift you received from your father?

We probably have a hard time trying to figure out what the greatest gift a father could give to his children.

Is it a ridiculously expensive car? A designer bag? Trendy clothes? Limited edition shoes?

Yes, our fathers could try to provide us more than just our needs, but material things just fade away so easily.

They could have many roles in our lives to provide us what we want. They can work 24/7 or have two to three jobs, but the most significant role our fathers play in our lives is being our lifetime teachers.

Although most of us consider Father’s Day as a holiday not as big and expensive as Mother’s Day because we don’t usually give our dads expensive flowers and chocolates, may we celebrate this special day remembering the most life-changing lessons these hardworking men instilled in our lives.

Love your mother

Besides from our dad, our mothers don’t get a rest day too. They are our 24/7 on-call heroes, and the best way to recognize their efforts is to love them as much as we can in this lifetime.

You might not know this now when you are 13 or 14, but when you become a parent someday, you will understand that loving your mother will greatly affect your perspective and decisions in life.

Always learn how to respect not just family members but even regular people you meet on the street because just think, “what would my mom think of me if she was here?”

Your father loved your mom first, but it is also your responsibility to make your mom feel loved and special any time of the year because she’s the light of your home and the one person who helps and inspires your father to keep pushing in life.

Be careful with your words

As the famous expression goes,“a man is only as good as his word.”

While we grow up and discover life outside our family, we face challenges and different opportunities in life. We also get to meet many more amazing people than our parents or siblings.

This is why carrying this lesson everywhere we go to is very important.

It is easy to make promises, but living up to them and keeping them can require extra effort.

As we make expectations and promises to ourselves, remember what your father taught you when you were young: “honesty is the best policy,” so be careful with your words. Don’t use them to deceive or cause pain to other people.

It is okay to rest

Don’t worry, your dad will understand and will still love you.

If you’re feeling tired because of work or school, guess what? Your father will always be ready to listen to you and even watch a movie with a pizza with you!

After all, our dads are our best friends and one we can count on when mom is busy with gardening, just kidding!

A father’s love is immeasurable and priceless, while you still have them in your life, have the time to pause and spend time with your man!

Family is everything

Always remember that no matter where you are or who you become in life, your family comes first.

For better or for worse, your family will always be there for you and have your back. When you have to celebrate an achievement or need a shoulder to cry on, your family will always be there for you.

Make sure to follow your dad’s lead and when they need you, you should also be there for them not just financially but physically and emotionally.

We may have friends or people we meet in life that we treat like family, but your family at home are the people who will accept you and welcome you without hesitation.

