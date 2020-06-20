Gullas to Talisay residents: Stay home on Sundays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City is only waiting for the official resolution from the Central Visayas Regional Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to finally be downgraded to a general community quarantine.

With this, Talisay Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas reiterates to the Talisaynons that Sundays will remain to be “Stay-at-home Sundays” where the public is mandated to stay in their houses except for emergencies and dire necessities.

Read more: Gullas: Talisay City will remain under MECQ in absence of signed copy of IATF resolution

In Executive Order No. 25 signed by Gullas on June 20, 2020, only certain establishments can open during Sundays and these include:

Frontline Government Offices at the City and Barangay Level

Police and other uniformed services

pharmacies

medical clinics

Hospital

Manufacturing and industrial business establishments

Energy-related utilities (gas stations, gas refillers)

Bakery

Water refilling stations

Lechon manok stores (up to 12 noon only)

Lechon baboy stalls (up to 12 noon only)

Only exempted workers will be allowed to leave their homes on Sundays. For those who need to buy certain goods such as medicine, they will only be allowed to go out if they have a quarantine pass.

The barangays would be tasked to monitor the movement of their constituents and failure to do so would mean administrative consequences, said the mayor.

Gullas urged the public to follow the Stay-at-home Sunday mandate in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the city.

“Please take this time to spend with your family because tomorrow is Father’s Day,” said the mayor./dbs