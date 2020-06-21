‘Maton’ from Brgy Suba, Cebu City proud father of two transwomen

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Rodolfo delos Santos, 60, is known for being a “maton” (bully) in Barangay Suba in Cebu City.

But would you believe that he is also a proud father of two transwomen?

And he never misses any of their beauty pageants.

Roxam said that Rodolfo was always there to lend them a hand during their pre-pageant preparations. He was also their biggest fan while they compete on stage.

“Not even a single pageant that he missed watching… He was with me all the way… From the preparations, sleepless nights… He was one of our foundations,” Roxam said.

Roxam said that their father also gave his 100 percent support when she and her older sister, Roxwen, 26, decided to undergo medical procedures about five years ago.

“He was very much present sa tanan operations namu from nose to breast until to SRS (sex reassignment surgery) he is 100% supportive. Actually he was there in all our operations pud,” she added.

But growing up and having Rodolfo for a father was never easy.

‘Maton’ father

Roxam said that she and her four other siblings grew up seeing their father as a “maton” in their area.

He was someone who was feared in their community then.

Growing up, Roxam recalled that she and Roxwen would barely speak with their father, afraid that the would find out about their sexual preferences.

They were already in their teens when they decided to finally “come out.” They started joining pageants when they were about 20-years-old.

Roxam said that she and Roxwen saved part of their winnings and used these to pay for their physical enhancements.

To their surprise, Rodolfo also approved of their decision to undergo sex reassignment surgery.

“With all honesty, we didn’t have a good start when I was younger, because my dad used to be a MATON in the barrio and got this huge manly image of his. [But] I didn’t hold any hatred [against him] because I know he still loves me,” Roxam said.

Roxam said she showed her father that he raised her well and that she was a responsible adult.

“Maybe he thought my life is going to be a mess but I proved it wrong.”

Since then, Rodolfo became their ‘backbone’ in everything that they do, including joining beauty pageants.

Number one fan

Because of the support that they are getting especially from their father, who is their number one fan, Roxam and Roxwen have already won several pageants. They have also become familiar faces in Cebu’s transwomen pageant world.

Roxam’s said she considers her inclusion in the top 15 of the Queen of the Philippine pageant in 2017 as one of her biggest achievements so far.

The pageant that was held in one of the hotels in Cebu City is considered as the biggest pageant in the gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community.

Roxam, who is now mother to adoptive twins, said that she became closer to her father when she had her babies – a boy and a girl – early this year. Her children are now five-months-old.

At first, she thought that deciding for adoption woulda affect her relationship with her father. But she was wrong.

She saw that Rodolfo was very glad to finally have grandchildren.

This Father’s Day, Roxam said that she has nothing but gratitude for her father.

“Thank you for being tough to us at first because it gives us a reason not to be ashamed of what we are and I thank you more for being able to accept us eventually because it made us realize that no matter our flaws and imperfections, a father’s love is incomparable. Happy father’s day to you and you deserve all the love in the world,” she said.

A special shoutout to Rodolfo and all the other fathers out there who also stood by their children.

Let’s all together celebrate Father’s Day and Pride Month by spreading love and positivity! / dcb