Police: No repeat offenders among 372 caught violating Lapu GCQ rules

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There were no repeat violators among the almost 400 individuals who were caught violating the general community quarantine (GCQ) measures implemented in Lapu-Lapu City.

According to Police Colonel Clarito Baja, Lapu-lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) chief, all the individuals have only been reprimanded as what has been written on the city ordinance for those who are first offenders.

Baja said that in order to be sure that those who would be caught repeatedly violating would be able to pay the fines, they would log into the database the names of those who were caught on first offense.

For those, who will be caught for second offense, a penalty of P1,000 will be imposed while P3,000 will be imposed for third offenders.

In the recent count of violators, 98 were caught for not wearing face masks, 46 for failing to show their quarantine passes, 29 for curfew violators and 199 for those who violated the coding system.

Baja said that for this week, the city was peaceful. He said that aside from reprimanding those, who violated GCQ measures, there were few to zero criminal incidents.

“We are still on GCQ so the existing health protocols is not yet lifted. Maybe even when we go to the new normal, the health protocols will still not be lifted. We will not lower our guards because our cases are increasing… Hangyo lang sa mga Oponganon nga mo hatag sila sa ilang kooperasyon (We appeal to the Oponganons that they will give their cooperation to our efforts to prevent the spread of the virus),” said Baja./dbs