Lapu-Lapu has 12 new COVID cases on June 21

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City has recorded 12 new cases on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Four are residents of Barangay Basak; four from Barangay Ibo; one resident of Barangay Poblacion; one resident of Barangay Looc; one from Barangay Bankal and one in an unidentified barangay.

The city now has 274 COVID-19 cases with 75 patients, who recovered from the virus.

This was announced on the Facebook page of Junard “Ahong” Chan this evening.

Chan also said that he got his data from the Department of Health./dbs