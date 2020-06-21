CCTO closes 11 roads for traffic rerouting scheme starting Monday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will close 11 roads starting Monday, June 22, 2020 until June 30, 2020 for a new traffic rerouting scheme.

The rerouting scheme and road closure will be implemented to manage properly the flow of vehicles going inside and outside of the city while the city is under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) status.

The 11 road that will be closed are the following: Kaoshiung Street, Juan Luna Avenue, 3rd Avenue, General Maxilom Avenue, Commerce Street, T. Padilla Extension, V. Sotto Street, Palma Street, Sergio Osmeña Avenue (Entry to Plaza Independencia), Maritima and N. Bacalso Avenue.

All the vehicles bound for Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City and beyond will traverse the SRP Tunnel going to Sergio Osmeña Avenue and to their destination.

Vehicles bound for Cebu City will take the SRP and make a U-turn along F. Vestil Road or at M.C. Briones St. entry in going to their destination while vehicles bound for Talisay City and beyond shall take Sergio Osmeña through the SRP tunnel then to the Cebu South Coastal Road in going to their destination.

Meanwhile, those vehicles who are bound for Cebu City passing along Ouano Avenue or Serging Osmeña Avenue will take the Cabahug entry in going to their destination.

Cebu City Mayor Labella in his Facebook page has announced that the city government will implement the road closures and rerouting to better manage the flow of vehicles within the city as well.

“Please be guided and thank you for understanding,” read a portion of Labella’s post./dbs