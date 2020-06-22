DVMF suspends spay, neuter services with Cebu City under ECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) are reminding the public that they have suspended their operations for neuter and spaying of animals with Cebu City still under ECQ since June 16.

Dr. Jessica Maribojoc, Animal Health Division head, told CDN Digital that they had to stop their scheduled operations for neutering and spaying due to the quarantine status of the city.

“By appointment ato schedule but due to ECQ reversal sa Cebu City we have to cancel all the scheduled appointments until June 30 including vaccination (rabies and Newcastle’s disease) and deworming services,” said Maribojoc.

She said that they have already contacted some of those who have scheduled appointments about the cancellation.

This is to give way to the health protocols of the city under ECQ and to regulate the movement of the people in the city.

Their office, which is located in Xiamen Street, North Reclamation Area, Cebu City, is being disinfected today, Monday, June 22, 2020, to ensure the safety of their personnel and the animals as well.

They had their last operations last Thursday, June 18.

However, the DVMF reminds dog and cat parents of Cebu to stay updated with the DVMF’s operations through its Facebook pages of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries-Animal Health Division, and Cebu City Animal Care and Control.