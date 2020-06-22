PRO-7 to have own RT-PCR lab

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will soon have its own reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction (RT–PCR) laboratory to test personnel for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In an interview with the reporters on Monday morning, June 22, 2020, Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the PRO-7, said that they were already informed that the funds for the RT-PCR laboratory has already been approved by the national headquarters.

Ferro said they are already finalizing the location area the laboratory will be placed, which, he said, must be near the PRO-7 hospital located inside Camp Sotero Cabahug along Gorordo Avenue here.

“We are in charge of the facility,” said Ferro.

According to Ferro, the equipment, machines, doctors and staff who will operate the laboratory will all be coming from the headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Ferro explained that while the RT-CPR laboratory will be prioritized for policemen, he said that testing will also cater to frontliners. And when all frontliners will be catered, the laboratory may also be open to help other individuals in the community.

The National Capital Region and PRO-7 police are given priority of having their own RT-PCR laboratories. /bmjo