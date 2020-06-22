How can Lapu-Lapu balance health and economy

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Stricter implementation of the health protocols is the key for Lapu-Lapu City to balance the slow rise in the economy and maintaining the safety of the Oponganons.

Lawyer James Allan Sayson, City Legal Officer of Lapu-Lapu City, said this through a phone interview with CDN Digital on June 22.

Sayson said that as the city would try to slowly bring their economy up as they were nearing a month under general community quarantine.

He said their responsibility in maintaining the health of the people was still their top priority.

“Atong ge balance and how do we do that is number one istrikto ta. While we allow the economic activity atong i-ensure nga naay strict implementation on the health protocols so mao nang grabe ang dakop ron sa dili mag mask, sa mo violate sa qpass protocols and the like,” said Sayson.

(We balance it and how do we do that is number one — we should be strict. While we allow the economic activity, we also ensure the strict implementation on the health protocols.That is why we have made more arrests against those who don’t wear face mask and those who violate the Qpass protocols and the like.)

Just last week the city had imposed fines against those individuals and companies who would violate the wearing of face mask protocol in public.

And on Saturday, June 20, the mayor through his Facebook page, posted the number of violators that they had apprehended in the course of two days.

For curfew violation, they have arrested 29 individuals, 98 for those not wearing face masks, 46 for violating the Qpass protocol, and 199 for vehicle coding./dbs

