Lapu to fine citizens not wearing face masks in public

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Lapu-Lapu City will be penalizing citizens who are not wearing face masks in public.

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) head Nagiel Bañacia announced this in a post on his Facebook account

“WARNING #NoWearing of Face Mask is now punishable in Lapu-Lapu City per City Ordinance – 15-084-2020,” posted Bañacia.

He also shared the corresponding fines for violators.

Individual violators will be warned on the first offense. For the second offense, violators will be fined P1,000 while for the third offense, the individual would have to pay a fine of P3,000.

If a minor is caught violating this health protocol, the parents or guardians are the ones who will have to pay for the fine.

As for establishments caught allowing people inside their buildings or establishments without face masks, first offense is pegged at P2,000, second offense at P3,000, and third offense at P5,000.

On Tuesday afternoon, June 16, 2020, personnel of the Lapu-Lapu Police City Office headed by Police Colonel Clarity Baja together with City Legal Office Lawyer Allan James Sayson went around the city’s public market to see if residents were strictly following the health protocol of wearing face masks in public. /bmjo