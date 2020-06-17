Lapu-Lapu City cops arrest 28 for not wearing face masks

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least 28 individuals were reprimanded by the police in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday afternoon for going out of their homes without wearing the required face masks.

Personnel of the city’s police station 3 in coordination with Police Colonel Clarito Baja, director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, rounded up the violators of City Ordinance No. 15-084-2020 near the vicinity of the public market in Barangay Poblacion.

However, first-time violators of the ordinance were sent home after they were reprimanded by the police.

Fines amounting to P1,000 and P3,000 will respectively be imposed on second and third-time offenders.

Meanwhile, police also issued 65 citation tickets and impounded three tricycles and two motorcycles for the violation of the city’s vehicle coding system.

Photos below were grabbed from the Pstation Tres Facebook page: