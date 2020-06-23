 3 fronliners among six new COVID cases in Cordova

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three frontline workers in the Municipality of Cordova were among the town’s six new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), said a report that was released Monday evening, June 22, 2020.

The new cases included personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO). All three were swabbed by the Rural Health Unit of Cordova.

In a statement posted on the town’s Facebook page, Mayor Mary Therese Sitoy-Cho said the family members of the new patients are now under quarantine and contact tracing efforts have already commenced.

Aside from the three fronliners, two of the new cases are first-generation contacts of the 49-year-old patient from Barangay Gabi who is currently admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center here in Cebu City. The new cases are a 53-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman.

The sixth of the new patients, on the other hand, is a 27-year-old man from Purok Datag, Barangay Buagsong. The patient was swabbed at the VSMMC.

The total COVID-19 cases from Cordova, which is now at 34, include three PNP personnel, seven BFP personnel, one DRRM personnel, a Rural Health Unit employee, and 10 detainees at the Cordova Detention Center. / dcb