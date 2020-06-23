Danao City cops prepare illegal gambling charges vs 4 men caught playing mahjong

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen in Danao City will be filing illegal gambling charges this afternoon, June 23, 2020, against four individuals who were caught playing mahjong while they converged on a vacant lot that is located near the public cemetery in Sitio Kamalig Tabo in Barangay Tabok at past 11 p.m. on Monday.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Reynante Manulat, chief investigator of Danao City Police Station, identified the suspects as Alexis Casuna Almerez, 22; Junel Gonzalez Matugas, 18; Felimon Dela Cerna Enoy, 44; and Jomar Ragada Carson, 22.

All of the four arrested individuals are residents in the area.

Manulat said they received a call from concerned citizens informing them of the gathering of four men who were playing mahjong.

The suspects were still focused on their game when the police team arrived.

“Aside sa sige mi og roving, ang mga residente na mo report kay mahadlok kay mag pundok,” said Manulat.

(Aside from us going around, we also get calls from residents who express fear because of the gathering of people in their areas.)

Manulat said that they will be filing complaints for the violation of Presidential Decree 1602 or the illegal gambling law against the four men, who are now detained at the detention facility of the Danao City Police Station.

Their arrest, Manulat said, should serve as a warning for others who continue to gamble despite the government’s stay at home appeal.

He said that both gambling and unauthorized gathering are prohibited while Cebu remains under general community quarantine (GCQ). / dcb