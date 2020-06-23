Capitol memos employees to ‘strictly’ practice tuob

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu provincial government has taken its promotion for “tuob” or steam inhalation as a measure against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in a memorandum “enjoining” its employees to practice the traditional health regimen in their workstations.

The memorandum dated June 18, 2020, which was addressed to Capitol employees and department heads, enjoins everyone to perform tuob twice a day between 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Furthermore, employees shall take turns so as not to hamper the operations of the office. FOR INFORMATION AND STRICT COMPLIANCE,” reads Memorandum No. 36-2020 by the Office of the Provincial Administrator.

According to the Memorandum, the Provincial Health Office will be providing materials needed for the tuob as well as instructions on how to conduct it safely.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia had earlier urged Capitol employees to conduct tuob after at least two employees from different departments in the Capitol tested positive COVID-19.

Garcia had also endorsed the practice as a health regiment to boost one’s immune system to combat COVID-19 in her Executive Order No. 17 which set the General Community Quarantine protocols in the province.

During her presser which was broadcasted on Facebook last Monday, June 22, Garcia has invited Dr. Dale Pasco, a hydrotherapy enthusiast, to discuss the use of steam inhalation as a means to alleviate COVID-19 symptoms.

During the program, Dr. Pasco said that undergoing hydrotherapy such as tuob promotes the multiplication of white blood cells which results in alleviating the condition of the patient.

Pasco said practicing tuob blocks the virus from progressing further into the body as early as it is still in the nasal cavity.

“Inig sulod sa virus sa atong ilong ug baba, we still have four to five days nga mo-fight ana. [This is] where steam inhalation plays a very important, vital role ana nga phase. Dili na nato paabton pa sa lungs,” Pasco said.

(When the virus enters the nose or mouth, we still have four to five days to fight it. This is where steam inhalation plays a very important, vital role in this phase. Let us not wait for it to reach the lungs.)

Although the World Health Organization (WHO) said that exposing yourself to the sun or to temperatures higher than 25 degrees Celsius does not prevent COVID-19, Pasco said he stands by the claim that the virus “dies” at temperatures of 27 degrees Celsius and humidity of over 40 percent.

“Daghan ang mo-disagree pero I stand by the findings of the Department of Homeland Security sa United States [that says] two characteristics nga mamatay ang virus: temperature of 27 degrees and humidity of more than 40 percent which is makita nato sa mga pasyente nga nagtuob mo nga maulian,” Pasco explained.

Garcia also said that practicing tuob can be a remedy for asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms in order to prevent their symptoms from escalating to conditions that would already need hospital care considering reports of hospitals getting “full” here. / dcb