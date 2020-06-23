30 cops from Cebu City Police have COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thirty cops from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) are currently positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as of Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

According to Police Colonel Cydric Earl Tamayo, officer-in-charge of the CCPO, there have been 69 policemen who tested positive of the virus since March with three recorded fatalities. Others were able to recover.

Read: Another COVID-positive cop dies in Cebu

Presently, there are 30 active cases of COVID-19 among the CCPO force, all of whom are under isolation isolation center at the Don Vicente Rama Memorial High School.

Read: 19 more PRO-7 policemen recover from COVID-19

Despite the number of cases, Tamayo assured the public that their operations are not being hampered, despite some stations being under lockdown.

Tamayo said that the duties of the COVID-19 patient officers were taken over by the at least 250 augmented personnel from the crisis response battalion team.

Should other stations be put under lockdown in the coming days due to new cases, Tamayo said that they will put up make-shift stations that the public can go to for complaints and other services. /bmjo