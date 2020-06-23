Carcar records 6 new cases for June 23; highest number of cases in a single day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carcar City that is located on the southern border of Metro Cebu recorded six new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

In a statement, the Carcar City government announced that its new cases are from Barangays Poblacion 1 and Tuyom.

This was the first time that the city logged this many cases in a single day.

“Today, we have recorded the most number of positive cases from our City. Anyhow, we are still positive that everyone will get through this if we will follow all health protocols required. Better days are coming, This too shall pass.,” said the city’s advisory.

With the addition of the six new cases, Carcar City now has a total of 16 COVID-19 cases.

One of its six new cases was a 12-year-old girl from Barangay Poblacion 1, who had been staying in a hospital in Cebu City while she recovers from her recent operation.

The girl was found positive of the infection after her surgery.

Another COVID-19 patient from Barangay Tuyom had also been staying at a public hospital in Cebu City to care for a son who had been admitted to the same facility for three months now.

Both the mother and her son tested positive for the infection.

The three other cases from Carcar City were contacts of an individual who earlier tested positive for the virus. One of them was a hairdresser from Barangay Poblacion I, who was hired to do home service for the COVID-19 recovery.

The two others were family members of the previously COVID-positive individual. / dcb