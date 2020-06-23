Boy’s reaction while getting a flu shot gets online attention

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Who isn’t afraid of needles?

Just like this 13-year-old boy from Barangay Punta Princesa, we may also end up crying while getting a flu shot.

But while he cried, Caster Troy Salmero made sure that he was still in control of his emotions to avoid a public outburst.

Amused by his reaction, his mother Rain, made sure that she was able to record a short video of her son, the second of her four children.

“This video happened when my kids had their flu vaccine shot. I want them to be healthy and protected esp krn we have this virus around. So it just happened na Troy was so scared but he remained calm and maintained his poise,” Rain told CDN Digital.

Watch:

“We were laughing at his reaction so I decided na e video and I didn’t expect at all that ma viral siya,” said Rain Salmero, Troy’s mother.

The video which Rain posted on her social media page shortly after Troy had his flu shot on June 13 has caught the attention of netizens. It generated 203,000 views; 4,300 shares; and 4,000 post reactions as of Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020.

“Shufaaa ghpon bisag nasakitan na.. Hahaha,” commented netizen Jenelyn Enorasa.

Rain, a resident of Barangay Punta Princesa in Cebu City, said that she brought her three children- Kurt Allen Joseph-16, Caster Troy-13, Czarina Mia- 7 and her one -year old son, Drew – to a pharmacy in downtown Cebu on the morning of June 13 for their flu shot that was administered by a registered nurse.

With threats of the coronavirus disease, Rain said, she made sure that her children are getting the protection that they need.

Rain said that tears started to flow from Troy’s eyes when he saw the needle that will be used for his flu shot.

Although afraid, the boy, who is a known jester in their family, tried to keep calm to avoid making a scene while at the pharmacy. He instead made a face as a means to keep his composure.

What about you? Can you still remember how you reacted while you were having your flu shot? / dcb