Oponganons told to take health protocols seriously

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Oponganons are told to take health protocols seriously to avoid the further spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the city.

After reporting that there were 42 new cases recorded in Lapu-Lapu City on Monday, June 22, 2020, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) head Nagiel Bañacia asked Oponganons to help frontline workers fight the battle by following simple health protocols.

“Palihug lang 1. Pag sul-ob kanunay ug FaceMask. 2. Panghugas kanunay sa inyong mga kamot gamit sa alcohol o tubig ug sabon. 3. trapohi ang kanunay’ng mahikapan sa tubig nga sinagulan ug chlorox 4. ayaw pag sikit-kit sa usag usa (social distancing) labina kung mogawas ka sa inyong balay,” said Bañacia in a Facebook post.

(Please follow these steps: 1. Always wear your face mask. 2. Frequently wash your hands with soap and water or with alcohol. 3.Disinfect the things that are mostly touched by people in your home with chlorox and water. 4. Observe social distancing especially when in public.)

And in an earlier phone interview with Bañacia, he said cleaning our surroundings is one of the key components in stopping the spread of the virus.

As of June 23, 2020, the city now has 304 cases of COVID-19.

“Ang gubat sa Covid-19 dili kumplikado. Disiplina ra sa kaugalingon ang atong taming ug hinangiban aron dili ta matakdan sa virus,” he said.

(The fight against Covid-19 is not that complicated. All we need is self-discipline is the key to prevent the virus from spreading and infecting more people.) /bmjo