Bantayan mayor undergoes self isolation after Shimura tests positive for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bantayan Mayor Art Despi has undergone voluntary self isolation after Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Read: Shimura is 2nd Cebu mayor to test positive of COVID-19

The two mayors attended the consultative meeting with other local chief executives in Cebu province last Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

According to an update posted on the Municipality of Bantayan’s Facebook page, Despi underwent swab testing on Monday, June 22.

“Pending the result of the swab test, Mayor Despi voluntarily isolated himself and will be quarantined for 14 days, putting public safety above all else,” the post reads.

“He will be fulfilling his mayoral duties remotely from his work quarters,” it added.

Shimura, on Sunday, June 21, has announced that he testd positive for COVID-19. The mayor earlier said that he experienced a low-grade fever prior to the meeting and has undergone rapid test, which turned out negative, as early as June 15. His fever returned a day after the meeting.

Shimura is currently admitted to a private hospital in Cebu City. /bmjo