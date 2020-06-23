Six more men arrested for illegal gambling in Danao City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six men in Danao City are facing illegal gambling charges after they were caught playing poker outside their residence along Juan Luna Street in Barangay Poblacion on Tuesday afternoon, June 23, 2020.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Reynante Manulat, chief investigator of Danao City Police, identified the arrested persons as Harold Castro, 24; Dan Thomas Castro, 22; Dante Castro, 46; Jerson Calzada, 18; Adelan Calzada, 25; and Eljejesus Padillo, 24.

All the arrested persons were also residents in the area.

This happened hours after four men were also caught for playing mahjong on a vacant lot located near the public cemetery in Sitio Kamalig Tabo in Barangay Tabok.

The six persons will also be facing charges for violation of Presidential Decree 1602 or the illegal gambling law.

According to Manulat, the six men told police that they were playing because they had nothing else to do.

“Sige man unta mi info drive nga bawal na. Bawal man gani kanag mass gathering kana pa nga illegal pud,” said Manulat.

(We always conduct information drive to tell them that is not allowed. Mass gathering is prohibited at this time, what more those illegal.)

The six persons are currently detained in Danao City Police detention facility. /bmjo