Cebu City COVID-count: 60 new cases, 65 recoveries, 11 deaths

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City recorded 60 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and 11 deaths in a report released Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Based on the data released by the Cebu City Health Department, the cases are from 39 urban barangays with already previously recorded cases.

The new cases for each barangay averages at 3 cases per barangay with the highest number of cases recorded in Barangays Guadalupe and Sambag II with seven new cases each.

Here is the breakdown of the new COVID-19 cases in Cebu City on June 24, 2020:

Apas – 2

Basak Pardo – 1

Basak San Nicolas – 2

Bo Luz – 1

Busay – 1

Camputhaw – 2

Capitol – 4

Cogon Pardo – 1

Cogon Ramos – 3

Day-as – 1

Duljo – 1

Ermita – 1

Guadalupe – 7

Inayawan – 1

Kalunasan – 2

Labangon – 1

Lahug – 1

Mabolo – 1

Mambaling – 1

Pahina Central – 4

Pardo – 1

Punta – 1

Sambag I – 5

Sambag II – 7

San Antonio – 1

San Roque – 1

Talamban – 2

Tejero – 2

Tisa – 1

The city now has a total of 4,539 cases, but only 2,197 of these are active cases.

Meanwhile, the city recorded 65 recoveries from Barangays Luz, Busay, Camputhaw, Capitol Site, Carreta, Hipodromo, Lahug, Mabolo, Pulangbato, Sambag I, and Sambag II.

The total number of recoveries is now at 2,242 for a recovery rate of 49.4 percent.

The city also reported 11 deaths from Barangays Duljo, Camputhaw, Guadalup, Lorega, Sambag II, Tinago, and T. Padilla raising the total number of deaths to 100 for a mortality rate of 2 percent. /bmjo