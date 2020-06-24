Church, business sector in Cebu City support government’s COVID-19 response

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Church and business sectors in Cebu City have issued their support to the government’s measures to neutralize the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation in the city.

In a joint manifesto, the Archdiocese of Cebu, the Cebu City Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCCI), the Cebu Medical Society (CMS), and the Cebu Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce (CFCCC), said that they will support the move of the government to stop the spread of the disease in the city.

“We empathize the need to balance public health and economic so that will save the economy from complete collapse. Thus, we support ramping up of economic activities, businesses in phases following the IATF Guidelines and according to the essential market needs and employment generation,” said their joint statement.

“We manifest our collective commitment to combat COVID-19!” they added.

This would involve coordinating and cooperating with the health authorities and leaders, creating avenues for continuous dialogues and constructive communications, promote informed decision-making based on evidence-based recommendations, and translate the plans to concrete actions.

These sectors assured the government that they will help in the massive information drive to educate the populace on the prevention of COVID-19 transmission through face masks, physical and social distancing, and hygienic and sanitation practices.

The establishments under these sectors such as churches, stores, and workplaces will follow all mandated protocol of the government for the COVID-19 prevention.

The manifesto was signed by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, CCCCI President Felix Tagum, CMS President Leticia Abinuman, and Ambassador Francisco Benedicto of the CFCCC on June 23, 2020.

The church and business sectors hope that with the collective efforts of the community, the pandemic will end eventually. /bmjo