Total lockdown for Camputhaw, Sambag II considered

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangays Camputhaw and Sambag II in Cebu City are being considered to be placed under a total lockdown

According to Cebu City spokesperson, Lawyer, Rey Gealon, these two barangays currently have the highest cases in the city, and the only way to control the spread of the virus may be only be through a total lockdown.

Barangay Sambag II has 128 active coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, the highest in the city, while Barangay Camputhaw has 123 active cases.

“Adunay lockdown pagkahimuon aning duha ka barangay. Pasabot mas daghang pulis ang maglibot aron mapatuman ang stay at home order. Gistudiohan pa sa atong IATF kung unsay labing maayo para aning duha ka barangay,” said Gealon.

(There will be a lockdown that will be implemented in these two barangays. These means that there will be more policemen patrolling these barangays and enforcing the stay at home order. The IATF has studied what is the best for these two barangays.)

The other 10 barangays, which have been announced to be hotspot areas in the city, will undergo granular lockdown. These are Sambag I, Basak San Nicolas, Mabolo, Guadalupe, Lahug, Duljo, Tinago, Tisa, Ermita and Tejer0.

Here is the breakdown of the cases of the 12 hotspot barangays:

1. Sambag II—128

2. Kamputhaw—123

3. Sambag I—109

4. Basak San Nicolas—104

5. Mabolo—82

6. Guadalupe—79

7. Lahug—78

8. Duljo—77

9. Tinago—67

10. Tisa—65

11. Ermita and Tejero—45

The 10 other barangays will undergo thorough study on how the sitios will undergo lockdown.

The city government will provide for the areas under lockdown, including food supplies, vitamins, and other essentials.

“Paangayan mo gikan sa bugas, ngadto sa de lata, noodles, tubig, ug unsa pang mga gikinahanglan,” said Gealon.

(They will be provided with rice, canned goods, noodles, water and other basic necessities.)

For Camputhaw Barangay Captain Jessica Cadungog, that should a total lockdown be implemented, it will be very difficult for the barangay because their funds have been exhausted in the past two months.

“Kalisod gyod og magtotal lockdown sa among lugar nga daghan kaayog entrance og exit. Exhausted na gyod kaayo atong funds sa barangay. Wala na tay ikapakaon sa atong mga tawo,” said Cadungog.

(It will be difficult if a total lockdown will be implemented in our area because there are many entrances and exits. We have exhausted our barangay funds. We don’t have enough to feed our barangay constituents.)

She said she hoped that the city government could provide for the needs of the residents so they would not grow hungry during these times. /dbs