Mandaue has 20 new cases on June 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Twenty new cases of the coronavirus disease have been added to the tally of Mandaue City, bringing its total number of cases to 676.

On Thursday evening, June 25, Mandaue City Public Information Office reported that the new cases included three from Barangay Alang-Alang, two from Barangay Maguikay, two from Subangdaku, two from Jagobiao, and one each from barangays Paknaan, Looc, Pagsabungan, Tipolo, Ibabao, Umapad, Canduman, Cambaro, and Banilad.

One patient is admitted to a private hospital in Mandaue City but the information office has not identified his registered address.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Contact tracing of the patient’s contacts are also being done as of this writing,” the PIO posted.

Of the city’s total cases, 472 remain active of which 373 are from the community while 99 are those from the Mandaue City Jail.

The city presently has 201 recoveries and 17 deaths./dbs