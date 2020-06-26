HVT living in front of brgy hall nabbed with P3.4M shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 45-year-old man, who lives in front of a barangay hall and beside an elementary school, was arrested after he was caught with P3.4 million worth of suspected shabu in Barangay Bolinawan, Carcar City at around 1:30 p.m. this Friday, June 26, 2020.

Jericho Infantado, whom the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) considered as a high-value target, was caught with 500 grams of suspected shabu during the buy-bust operation in the barangay, said PDEA-7 Director Levi Ortiz.

Ortiz said that after they learned about Infantado’s illegal drug activities, they then put him under surveillance for a week before they conducted the buy-bust operation.

He said that Infantado was considered a high value target because he could dispose 300 grams to 500 grams a week.

Ortiz said that the arrest of Infantado was important because he was a clear threat to the community especially with the situation that his residence was near a school.

“What is troubling kay ang atbang niya si barngay hall unya kilid sa brangay hal is elementary school… dako siya nga threat mao mas maayo nadakpan siya di gyud siya ma hadlok mamaligya in front sa barangay hall,” said Ortiz.

(What is troubling is because he lives in front of the barangay hall and beside an elementary school. He is a bigger threat than expected and I am happy that he has been arrested because this person does not fear selling illegal drugs in front of the barangay hall.)

The suspect was detained at the PDEA-7 detention facility in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City pending the filing of charges.