outbrain

Metro Cebu to have cloudy skies this weekend – Pagasa

By: Immae Lachica - General Assignments Reporter/CDN Digital | June 27,2020 - 11:00 AM
financial assistance

Senior citizens in Cebu City braved the rain in this June 10, 2020 photo to collect their share of financial assistance from City Hall. | CDND File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Don’t forget to bring your umbrellas.

The Mactan station of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that  light to moderate rains will be experienced in Metro Cebu areas this weekend as a result of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) that is now affecting parts of the country.

“Naa tay light to moderate with occasional heavy rains. Naay say mga isolated rain showers.  Basta atong general system for the weekend is naa gyud tag rain tungod sa ITCZ,” said Mio Aguirre, Pagasa Mactan’s weather specialists.

(We will be having light to moderate with occasional heavy rains. We will also be experiencing isolated rain showers. Overall, our general system for the weekend is rainy because of the ITCZ.)

Heavy rains were experienced in Mandaue City at dawn this Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Aguirre said that raining is also expected in other parts of Metro Cebu this Saturday and on Sunday especially late in the afternoon and at night. / dcb

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.