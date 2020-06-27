Metro Cebu to have cloudy skies this weekend – Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Don’t forget to bring your umbrellas.

The Mactan station of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that light to moderate rains will be experienced in Metro Cebu areas this weekend as a result of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) that is now affecting parts of the country.

“Naa tay light to moderate with occasional heavy rains. Naay say mga isolated rain showers. Basta atong general system for the weekend is naa gyud tag rain tungod sa ITCZ,” said Mio Aguirre, Pagasa Mactan’s weather specialists.

(We will be having light to moderate with occasional heavy rains. We will also be experiencing isolated rain showers. Overall, our general system for the weekend is rainy because of the ITCZ.)

Heavy rains were experienced in Mandaue City at dawn this Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Aguirre said that raining is also expected in other parts of Metro Cebu this Saturday and on Sunday especially late in the afternoon and at night. / dcb