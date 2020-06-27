18 Consolacion cops under isolation after 1 cop tested positive of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eighteen policemen of the Consolacion Police Station are isolated at the police station after one of the policemen, who was deployed to the town to augment the town’s police force, tested positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Consolaction Police Station was immediately put under lockdown late night on Friday, June 26, 2020 after the COVID-19 positive result of the test of the policeman was released.

“I advised immediately na wala munang papasok habang hinihintay na maswab,” said Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) chief.

Mariano said he immediately ordered a contact tracing on the people who had come in contact with the infected policeman.

He found out that the 18 policemen at the Consolacion Police Station had been in close contact socially with the infected policeman, who was deployed to the police station last June 16.

The infected policeman was swab tested last June 24 and the test results came out on June 26.

He said that all the 18 isolated policemen had yet to be subjected for swab testing but they were in good health, without any signs of the virus’ symptoms.

Mariano said that for the police operations of the Consolacion Police Station, the 18 would remain isolated, and he would deploy 10 policemen to augment the shorthanded police station

These 10 policemen would be from the Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) and they would be the ones to manage and respond to alarms of the town on behalf of the isolated policemen.

He said that there would be a makeshift station in front of the Consolacion Police Station where the PMFC men could operate and receive complaints.

Mariano said that only those, who were assigned in the control points, would remain to perform their tasks.

Despite the unexpected positive case, Mariano assured the residents of Consolacion town, that the CPPO force would continue performing their tasks no matter how difficult the situation might get.

“We just ask them to also cooperate as things turn out unexpectedly and oftentimes cannot be prevented,” said Mariano./dbs