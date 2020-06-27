Consolacion MPS on ‘lockdown’ after cop tests positive for COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Visits to the Consolacion Municipal Police Station are discouraged for now.

The advisory was announced late night on Friday, June 26, 2020, after an officer there tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

Police, in an advisory that was posted on their Facebook page, said that their station was placed under “lockdown” following the discovery of a COVID-19 case.

“We advise everyone not to visit the station. For concern please call the hotline numbers posted below for police assistance such as reporting a crime or any incident,” it said.

“We are hoping for everyone’s safety and we are pleading to please stay at home, always observe physical distancing, and wear face masks at all times,” it added.