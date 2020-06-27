Chan: Increase of COVID cases due to contact tracing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has attributed the increase in coronavirus disease 2019 cases to the city’s work on contact tracing of people, who socially interacted with COVID-19 patients.

Chan said this, in a June 27 phone interview with CDN Digital, as he assured Oponganons not to worry about the increase of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the city.

Read more: Lapu-Lapu records 30 new cases on June 25

“Well, I talked with the frontliners, city health, CDRRMO (City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office) nato, atong hospitals kung unsay status sa atoang COVID sa atoang syudad. We found out nga nitaas atong kaso because of this contact tracing,” said Chan, who is on his first three days of returning from work after recovering from the virus.

Read more: Lapu-Lapu Mayor Chan reports back to work

(Well, I talked with the frontliners, city health, our CDRRMO, our hospitals about what the status is of the COVID situation in our city. We found out that the COVID cases have increased because of this contract tracing.)

This is because the city now has more test kits to be used for contact tracing.

Read more: Lapu-Lapu may need more nurses

Chan said that Unlike before that the contact tracing in the city would stop just within the family members of the one affected, now, with the help of the frontliner workers, the city could test those, who had really been in close contact with the patient, even outside of the patient’s residence.

“So karon kato gyung mga nakasocial interaction niya [patient] gi apil gyud nato sa contact tracing karon. Dili ta mahibulong nga motaas atong kaso. This is because of our work in contact tracing,” said the Mayor Chan.

(So now we included in our contact tracing those who have social interaction with the patient. We need not be concerned about the increase of the COVID-19 cases. This is because of our work in contact tracing.)/dbs