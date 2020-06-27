Cebu City sets up ‘stricter measures’ for ECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government has rolled out additional stricter rules as the city undergoes an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Mayor Edgardo Labella on Saturday, June 27, signed and issued Executive Order (EO) No. 82-A effectively amending the city’s previous EO that set down the guidelines in implementing the ECQ.

The new rules the city has introduced are the suspension of the number coding scheme of privately owned vehicles, closing down Carbon Public Market every Sunday for disinfection, and more stringent measures in the use of the quarantine pass.

“There is a need to amend (EO No. 082), specifically the City Government policies on the Carbon Public Market Complex Schedule, Number Coding Scheme for Vehicles, and Curfew in order for these policies to be harmonized,” the EO stated.

All new rules and regulations enumerated in EO No. 082-A will take effect at 12:01 a.m. this Monday, June 29.

More QPass Guidelines

The new EO also contained more guidelines on the use of quarantine passes. These included rules ordering the validity of the passes that would be honored from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. only.

The city government has also plotted a schedule to limit the volume of quarantine pass holders in public places.

Pass owners whose codes end with odd numbers are allowed to go out of their houses on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays while it will be Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for those with even numbers and zero.

No quarantine pass holders are allowed to go out of their homes every Sunday.

READ MORE: Guidelines for the new quarantine passes in Cebu City

The city government will also be enforcing a market schedule for all those who wish to purchase at Carbon Public Market.

Family names that start with the letters A, G, M, S, Y are the only ones permitted to access the city’s largest market on Mondays. Those with the letters B, H, N, T, and Z on Tuesdays; C, I, O, and U on Wednesdays; D, J, P, and V on Thursdays; E, K, Q, and W on Fridays, and F, L, R, and X on Saturdays.

“The Carbon Public Market Complex shall be open to shoppers from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. only. During this period, no vehicles shall be allowed entry into the complex,” said the EO.

Curfew hours will be extended also as it will be readjusted to start at 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. Curfew will end at 5 a.m. the next day.

“(The new curfew schedule) shall apply to all persons authorized outside their residence and business establishments authorized to operate during the ECQ period,” the orders added. /dbs